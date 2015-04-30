FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-InVivo and CHS create grain storage, export joint venture in Hungary
April 30, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-InVivo and CHS create grain storage, export joint venture in Hungary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects location of Oroshaza city)

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - France’s largest cooperative group InVivo and CHS Inc, the top U.S. farm co-op and a leading grains and energy trader, have launched a grain storage and export joint venture in Hungary, the French group said on Thursday.

The new company, called ICGrain, will gather the teams and equipment of the two groups in Hungary, including CHS’s silo in Oroshaza in the southeastern part of the country, and InVivo’s one in Baja on the Danube, InVivo said in a statement.

The joint venture will be equally owned by InVivo and CHS, it said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent, editing by Michel Rose.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
