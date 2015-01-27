FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-INVL Baltic Farmland FY preliminary unaudited consolidated net profit 90,700 euros
January 27, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-INVL Baltic Farmland FY preliminary unaudited consolidated net profit 90,700 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Farmland AB :

* 2014 preliminary unaudited consolidated net profit and consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders 90,700 euros (313,000 litas)

* Says profit covers financial period of company starting from company’s establishment date April 29 and ending on Dec. 31, 2014

* Says equity was equal to 9.9 million euros(34.3 million litas) or 3.02 euros per share at end of 2014

* Revenue as of Dec. 31, 2014 is 230,000 euros

* Says its income and profit represent 8 months of activity as it has started its activities in end of April 2014 after split-off from Invalda LT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
