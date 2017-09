Jan 27 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Farmland AB :

* Initiates acquisition of own ordinary registered LTL 1 (one) nominal value shares

* Share acquisition starts on Jan. 29 and ends on Feb. 26

* Maximum number of shares to be acquired is 16,471 at price of 2.86 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)