BRIEF-INVL Technology announces terms of merger with Baip Grupe
#IT Services & Consulting
December 24, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-INVL Technology announces terms of merger with Baip Grupe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - INVL Technology AB :

* Announces terms of merger of Baip Grupe AB and INVL Technology

* After reorganization INVL Technology will cease to operate without liquidation process

* After reorganization Baip Grupe will take over all rights and duties including name of INVL Technology

* Shareholders of INVL Technology will receive 6.7856 shares in Baip Group for each owned share in present INVL Technology

* Shareholders of INVL Technology will own 65.78 pct and minor shareholders of Baip Group will own 34.22 pct in shares of joint company operating after merger

* Capitalisation of company operating after merger will reach 8.6 million euros ($10.5 million) Source text: bit.ly/1sXAzeH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

