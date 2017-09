Feb 2 (Reuters) - INVL Technology AB :

* NASDAQ OMX Vilnius decided on Feb. 2 to apply observation status to INVL technology immediately - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius

* Observation status will be applied to INVL Technology due to its merger with BAIP grupe - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius Source text: bit.ly/1LD5zME Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)