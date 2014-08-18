FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's InvoCare says H1 NPAT falls but sales, deaths up
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 18, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's InvoCare says H1 NPAT falls but sales, deaths up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest undertaker InvoCare Ltd said on Tuesday interim net profit slid three percent because of one-off gains the previous first half, but sales rose as more people died and it stopped losing market share.

Net profit came in at A$20.81 million ($19.40 million) for the six months to June 30, compared to A$21.45 million for the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had, on average, forecast an A$18.70 million interim profit.

InvoCare said its 2013 first-half profit benefited from its decision to reverse an impairment charge. Gross sales for the 2014 first half jumped 6.8 percent to A$196.1 million.

Sydney based InvoCare, which is seen as a defensive stock because of its exposure to Australia’s ageing population, has been making acquisitions to offset a lower than expected number of deaths in early 2014 and shrinking market share.

1 US dollar = 1.0728 Australian dollar Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.