Australia's InvoCare says H1 NPAT falls but sales, deaths up

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest undertaker InvoCare Ltd said on Tuesday interim net profit slid three percent because of one-off gains the previous first half, but sales rose as more people died and it stopped losing market share.

Net profit came in at A$20.81 million ($19.40 million) for the six months to June 30, compared to A$21.45 million for the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had, on average, forecast an A$18.70 million interim profit.

InvoCare said its 2013 first-half profit benefited from its decision to reverse an impairment charge. Gross sales for the 2014 first half jumped 6.8 percent to A$196.1 million.

Sydney based InvoCare, which is seen as a defensive stock because of its exposure to Australia’s ageing population, has been making acquisitions to offset a lower than expected number of deaths in early 2014 and shrinking market share.