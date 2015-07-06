FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Inwit says greenshoe option fully exercised
July 6, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Inwit says greenshoe option fully exercised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Inwit, the tower unit of phone group Telecom Italia, said on Monday that a greenshoe overallotment option as part of its initial public offering had been fully exercised.

Including the greenshoe option, 239.8 million shares were placed with investors, translating into a free float of around 40 percent and placement proceeds of around 875.3 million euros ($968 million).

The Italian company said the purchase price for shares covered by the overallotment option was 3.65 euros per share - the same price as in the global offering. On Monday, Inwit shares closed down 1.69 percent at 3.95 euros. ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

