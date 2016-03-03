Cellnex, F2i to sweeten offer for Telecom Italia unit INWIT- sources

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i are set to sweeten their bid to buy a 45 percent stake in telecom tower group INWIT from main shareholder Telecom Italia, two sources said on Thursday.

The new improved bid is expected to be tabled by mid-March, the deadline for binding offers, the sources said.

Cellnex did not comment. Telecom Italia, which owns around 60 percent of Inwit, and F2i also declined to comment.