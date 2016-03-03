FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2016 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Cellnex, F2i to sweeten offer for Telecom Italia unit INWIT- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i are set to sweeten their bid to buy a 45 percent stake in telecom tower group INWIT from main shareholder Telecom Italia, two sources said on Thursday.

The new improved bid is expected to be tabled by mid-March, the deadline for binding offers, the sources said.

Cellnex did not comment. Telecom Italia, which owns around 60 percent of Inwit, and F2i also declined to comment.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, additional reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

