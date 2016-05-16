FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INWIT bidder Cellnex eyes alternative acquisitions
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 16, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

INWIT bidder Cellnex eyes alternative acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 16 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms mast company Cellnex is exploring alternative acquisitions in Europe amid a stalled bidding process for Italy’s INWIT , a spokesman for the company said on Monday.

Cellnex had teamed up in a consortium with Italian infrastructure fund F2i in its bid for INWIT, which values the company at around 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion). Italy’s EI Towers is among rival bidders for part of the firm.

Telecom Italia, which owns 60 percent in INWIT and is in the midst of a restructuring drive to cut costs, said on Monday a decision on selling the business could take several more months.

“We’ve identified at least five different projects in western Europe which we are analysing in depth,” a spokesman for Cellnex said after Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo told analysts on a conference call of the timeline for the INWIT decision.

Cellnex, which is part-owned by Spain’s Abertis, already has around two-thirds of its telecoms infrastructure operations in Italy.

$1 = 0.8829 euros Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.