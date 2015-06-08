Telecom Italia's INWIT interested in buying other tower assets

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia tower unit INWIT is interested in buying other tower assets as it seeks to play a leading role in any future sector consolidation following its listing on the Milan bourse.

“If the opportunity arises we could make an offer,” Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano said at a press conference on Monday to present the initial public offering of INWIT.

Telecom Italia is selling up to 40 percent of INWIT in the IPO this month to raise cash to upgrade its networks as it aims to return its domestic business to growth.

Patuano said Telecom Italia could eventually give up control of INWIT adding it could look at a possible M&A deal with state-controlled tower company Rai Way.