FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia's INWIT interested in buying other tower assets
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 8, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia's INWIT interested in buying other tower assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia tower unit INWIT is interested in buying other tower assets as it seeks to play a leading role in any future sector consolidation following its listing on the Milan bourse.

“If the opportunity arises we could make an offer,” Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano said at a press conference on Monday to present the initial public offering of INWIT.

Telecom Italia is selling up to 40 percent of INWIT in the IPO this month to raise cash to upgrade its networks as it aims to return its domestic business to growth.

Patuano said Telecom Italia could eventually give up control of INWIT adding it could look at a possible M&A deal with state-controlled tower company Rai Way.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Stefano Rebaudo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.