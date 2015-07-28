FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Inwit expects 90 percent dividend payout - source
July 28, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Inwit, the tower unit of phone group Telecom Italia, expects to pay out as dividend 90 percent of its net profit, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Inwit, which operates 11,500 sites hosting radio transmission equipment for the mobile phone networks of Telecom Italia and other operators, in June listed its shares on the Milan bourse in an initial public offering that raised 875 million euros ($967 million). It reported a first-half net profit of 21.3 million euros on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.9046 euros Reporting by Elisa Anzolin,

