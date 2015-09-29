FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiway is not interested in Inwit, it's too costly-chairman
September 29, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Raiway is not interested in Inwit, it's too costly-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italian telecommunications tower company Raiway is not interested in buying a stake in rival Inwit, which is controlled by Telecom Italia , Raiway Chairman Camillo Rossotto said on Tuesday.

Rossotto said Inwit, whose shares have risen sharply in recent weeks, had become too expensive.

“A year ago, before Inwit’s listing, we were looking with some interest at a possible expansion of the telecom towers business, but we have realised that the assets of Inwit and Cellnex are valued at much higher multiples compared to ours,” he said.

“So the race is over, if there was ever one.”

Reporting by Giancarlo navach

