NEW DELHI, May 28 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country’s biggest fuel retailer, expects capital expenditure of 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) during the year to March 2013, slightly lower than 110 billion rupees it spent in the previous fiscal year, finance chief P.K. Goyal said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, IOC said its fiscal fourth-quarter profit more than tripled. ($1 = 55.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)