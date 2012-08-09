India's IOC says current revenue loss on gasoline at 1.37 rupees/litre

NEW DELHI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - India’s state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp is currently incurring revenue loss of 1.37 rupees per litre of gasoline sales, its chairman said.

“We see gasoline prices moving up. We have to either raise prices or if there are difficulties due to factors like inflation and drought, we would like the government to compensate us,” R.S. Butola told reporters.

Earlier, IOC said its net loss for the June quarter widened to 224.5 billion rupees, from 37.2 billion a year ago.