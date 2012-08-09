FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's IOC says current revenue loss on gasoline at 1.37 rupees/litre
#Energy
August 9, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

India's IOC says current revenue loss on gasoline at 1.37 rupees/litre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - India’s state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp is currently incurring revenue loss of 1.37 rupees per litre of gasoline sales, its chairman said.

“We see gasoline prices moving up. We have to either raise prices or if there are difficulties due to factors like inflation and drought, we would like the government to compensate us,” R.S. Butola told reporters.

Earlier, IOC said its net loss for the June quarter widened to 224.5 billion rupees, from 37.2 billion a year ago.

$1 = 55.2850 Indian rupees Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jijo Jacob

