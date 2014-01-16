FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India approves 10 pct stake sale in IOC to state companies -minister
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

India approves 10 pct stake sale in IOC to state companies -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A panel of Indian ministers has approved sale of a 10 percent stake in state refiner Indian Oil Corp through a block deal on the stock exchanges, Oil Minister Veerappa Moily said on Thursday.

State exploration firms Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Oil India Ltd will buy the stake, Oil Secretary Vivek Rae said.

The transaction is likely “within the next week or so,” Rae said.

Apart from IOC, the federal government has been pushing for the sale of a 5 percent stake in miner Coal India as part of its plan to raise $6.4 billion through stake sales in state firms this fiscal year, but disagreements among ministries and a depreciation in the rupee have stymied the efforts.

So far this fiscal year, the government has only raised around $500 million through stake sales. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.