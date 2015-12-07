FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Dexus eyes Investa Office Fund for $1.8 bln
December 7, 2015 / 12:12 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Dexus eyes Investa Office Fund for $1.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s Dexus Property Group plans to buy Investa Office Fund in a cash and share deal valuing the real estate investment trust at around A$2.5 billion ($1.8 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Investa Office Fund has been studying ownership options since Morgan Stanley put the broader Investa Property group up for sale in April. The group was sold to sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp in July.

Dexus will offer 0.424 of its shares and A$0.8229 in cash for each Investa unit, valuing IOF units at around A$4.11 each, the companies said in a statement.

IOF units rose 1.3 percent to A$3.88 in early trade on Monday, while Dexus shares added 2.5 percent to A$7.84.

$1 = 1.3630 Australian dollars Reporting by Lincoln Feast

