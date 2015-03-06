FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's IOI won't extend offer for stake in Taipei 101 owner
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's IOI won't extend offer for stake in Taipei 101 owner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s IOI Properties Group Bhd said on Friday it would not extend the offer period to buy a 37.17 percent stake in Taipei Financial Center Corp, which owns the Taipei 101 skyscraper.

The three-month period for the seller and purchaser to obtain foreign investment approval from the Investment Commission (FIA) of Taiwan expired on March 5, the Malaysian property firm said in a statement to the local bourse.

IOI Properties Group Bhd said in December it planned to buy the stake for 2.74 billion ringgit ($751 million).

Last month, Taiwan's finance ministry said it was confident of winning more than half of board seats at the Taipei 101 skyscraper, dashing hopes for IOI Properties' planned investment in a stake in the building. For the full statement: bit.ly/1EkSwO5 ($1 = 3.6480 ringgit) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.