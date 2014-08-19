FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cinven confirms possible offer for Iomart; says Iomart CEO, FD back proposal
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cinven confirms possible offer for Iomart; says Iomart CEO, FD back proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cinven

* Notes announcement made earlier today by iomart and confirms that it has approached iomart regarding a possible recommended cash offer.

* This announcement does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer, and accordingly there can be no assurance that an offer for iomart will be made.

* Angus macsween, richard logan and sarah haran, respectively ceo, finance director and operations director of iomart, who have a combined holding of approximately 18.5 per cent. Of ordinary shares of iomart, have indicated their support for proposal.

* Angus macsween, richard logan and sarah haran, respectively ceo, finance director and operations director of iomart, have indicated their support for proposal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.