Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications Sa :

* Operating profits rise 16 pct at IBA as margins approach 10 pct target level

* 60 million euro order intake in H1

* H1 sales & services 98.16 mln euro, up 0.8 percent

* H1 net result 7.44 mln euro

* 194 mln euro backlog, up 6 pct versus end of 2013