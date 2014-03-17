FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- IBA to divest PharmaLogic PET Services of Montreal company assets
March 17, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF- IBA to divest PharmaLogic PET Services of Montreal company assets

Reuters Staff

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA : * Says IBA closes agreement to divest PharmaLogic pet services of Montreal company assets * About 85 percent of price has been paid to PharmaLogic at closing and rest will be released after a two year period * Says payments will then be distributed as dividends to PharmaLogic’s shareholders, including IBA * Says expects a net total cash inflow in dividend from this sale of about EUR 7.7 million * Deal will have no impact on 2013 accounts, but should positively impact IBA’s 2014 net results by approximately EUR 3.5 million

