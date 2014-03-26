FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IBA sees top line growth of 5-10 pct in 2014
March 26, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IBA sees top line growth of 5-10 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 26 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA : * Combination of Dosimetry and Service revenues grew to 42 pct of total group revenues in 2013 * For 2014 confirmed: 5-10 pct top line growth with 10 pct operating profit * Top line impacted by FX and slowdown in US radiotherapy market for dosimetry, low conversion rate of PT projects * Reported net profit before technical recycling of currency translation adjustment to income statement reached 6.1 mln euros * We entered 2014 with a good order book, a backlog of 183.8 mln euros and a strong pipeline - CEO * No dividend be paid in 2013, in order to contribute to reinforce the equity of co to face growth expected in proton therapy in the coming years

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
