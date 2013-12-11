FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IBA, SK Capital reach settlement on IBA Molecular
#Healthcare
December 11, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-IBA, SK Capital reach settlement on IBA Molecular

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA : * Says IBA and sk capital reach agreement on a full and final settlement * Full and final settlement for all outstanding claims and counterclaims

regarding IBA molecular * Agreement remains subject to approval of the final documentation by the

respective boards of companies * Have agreed on the way they will co-manage joint participation in IBA

molecular compounds development sàrl in future * Says future expected expenses will result in an exceptional loss of around

EUR 5 million * Says management still confirms its guidance for a positive result for 2013 * Iba-co will sell to sk rose sarl for one euro the EUR 10 million bridge note

co had got for IBA molecular sale

