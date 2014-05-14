FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IBA posts Q1 revenue of 46.3 mln euros; reiterates FY guidance
May 14, 2014 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IBA posts Q1 revenue of 46.3 mln euros; reiterates FY guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Revenues of 46.3 mln euros, up 4 pct compared to same period in 2013

* Company REBIT margin on track to reach 10 pct for full year 2014

* Backlog including Japanese Proteus One order reaches 187 mln euros, stable versus 2013 year end

* Pharmalogic non-core assets divested with a positive impact of approximately 3.5 mln euros on 2014 full year results

* Reiterates its guidance given at time of company’s 2013 full year results in march

* Anticipates growth in group revenues in 2014 of 5 to 10 pct in line with medium term guidance

* Service revenues are expected to grow from 43 mln euros in 2013 to approximately 61 mln euros in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

