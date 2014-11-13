BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications sees FY revenue growth in 5-10 pct range

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications Sa

* Revenues for first nine months to 30 september 2014 of EUR 151.0 million, down 2.5%

* IBA expects to report revenue growth in 5-10% range for full year 2014

* Strong backlog of EUR 177.4 million in proton therapy and other accelerators division at end of september 2014,

* Confidence in scheduled strong revenue recognition in Q4 from EUR 177.4 million backlog of proton therapy and other accelerators projects