Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ionian Hotel Enterprises SA

* Says EBITDA 5 million euros versus 2.6 million euros last year

* Says 9m turnover at 22.3 million euros versus 19.2 million euros last year

* Says 9m net profit at 430,000 euros versus 1.4 million euros last year Source text: bit.ly/10nJKNE

