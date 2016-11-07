FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Ionis and Biogen's muscular disorder treatment meets main goal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

Ionis and Biogen's muscular disorder treatment meets main goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc and Ionis Pharmaceuticals said their investigational treatment for a type of rare genetic muscular disorder met its main goal in an interim analysis of a late-stage study.

The interim analysis found that children receiving this treatment experienced significant improvement in motor function compared with those who didn't receive the treatment, the companies said in a statement.

The drug, nusinersen, is being developed to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

SMA disrupts the part of the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movement, eventually taking away an individual's ability to walk, eat or breathe.

Biogen said in August it would exercise an option to develop and commercialize nusinersen after the drug met the main goal of improving motor symptoms in an interim analysis of another late-stage study. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.