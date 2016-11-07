(Adds details, shares, analyst comments)

Nov 7 Biogen Inc and Ionis Pharmaceuticals said the second late-stage study of their investigational treatment for a type of rare genetic muscular disorder met its main goal in an interim analysis.

Ionis Pharmaceutical's stock jumped up as much as 28.16 percent to $34.77 while Biogen shares rose as much as 6.01 percent to $293.66 in morning trading on Monday.

The interim analysis found that patients who received this treatment experienced significant improvement in motor function compared with those who didn't, the companies said.

The drug, SPINRAZA (nusinersen), is being developed to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Biogen said in August it would exercise an option to develop and commercialize nusinersen after it was found effective in a late-stage study in a different set of SMA patients.

SMA disrupts the part of the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movement, eventually taking away an individual's ability to walk, eat or breathe.

Currently, there is no approved treatment for the condition, which is the No. 1 genetic cause of death in infants. It affects about 1 in 10,000 babies, and some 1 in 50 Americans is a genetic carrier, according to Illinois-based Cure SMA.

Monday's announcement increases the probability of obtaining a broad initial label, analysts said.

Avexis Inc is also developing a treatment for SMA.

"Even with gene therapy competition we still think SPINRAZA can achieve more than $1 billion-2 billion in peak annual revenue," Piper Jaffray & Co. analysts said.

Biogen is preparing for potential U.S. launch of the drug, possibly by the end of the year or the first quarter of 2017.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)