The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday granted an
emergency temporary injunction halting a portion of a 20-week
abortion ban that was signed into law by Republican Governor
Terry Branstad just hours earlier.
The law, passed by Iowa's Republican-controlled House and
Senate last month, bans abortions once a pregnancy reaches 20
weeks and stipulates a three-day waiting period before women can
undergo any abortion.
The law does not make exceptions for instances of rape or
incest but does allow for abortions if the mother's life or
health is at risk.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Planned
Parenthood, a group that provides family planning services,
including abortions, challenged the waiting-period part of the
legislation in court as well as the requirement for an
additional clinical visit women must make before an abortion.
The state Supreme Court on Friday issued the injunction
after it was denied Thursday by a district judge.
"We are pleased that the court granted the temporary
injunction, ruling on the side of Iowa women who need access to,
and have a constitutional right, to safe, legal abortion,"
Suzanna de Baca, chief executive of Planned Parenthood of the
Heartland said in a statement.
The state will have an opportunity to respond to the court's
decision on Monday.
"This is all part of the process and we're confident that
the stay will be lifted very shortly," said Ben Hammes, a
spokesman for the Republican governor.
Women in the United States have the right under the
Constitution to end a pregnancy, but abortion opponents have
pushed for tougher regulations, particularly in conservative
states.
There are 24 states that impose prohibitions on abortions
after a certain number of weeks, according to the Guttmacher
Institute, which tracks reproductive policy.
Seventeen of these states ban abortion at about 20 weeks and
after.
Iowa's law, Hammes said after the signing, marked a "return
to a culture that once again respects human life."
In Tennessee, a bill similar to the Iowa measure was sent to
the desk of that state's Republican governor on Wednesday to
possibly be signed into law.