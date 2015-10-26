Iowa water utility challenges drainage district immunity

In a lawsuit which pits city versus farming interests in the heavily agricultural state of Iowa, the Des Moines Water Works is suing 16 rural counties and drainage districts for contaminating one of the state’s major sources of drinking water.

Drainage districts were created in Iowa in the 19th century to create farmland out of wetlands and have been held immune from suits since that time as a benefit to public health and welfare.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WdhHLX