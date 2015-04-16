FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fox News settles cases over iconic 9/11 photo used on Facebook
April 16, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Fox News settles cases over iconic 9/11 photo used on Facebook

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fox News Network Wednesday settled two cases with a New Jersey newspaper publisher in which it had been accused of infringing the copyright on an iconic photo of three firefighters raising the U.S. flag at the site of the World Trade Center ruins following the Sept. 11 attacks, according to a court order issued Wednesday.

North Jersey Media Group, which publishes The Record and Herald News and owns the photo, sued New York-based Fox News and host Jeanine Pirro for copyright infringement in 2013 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, after Fox put the photo on Pirro’s Facebook page, juxtaposed with the World War II photograph of U.S. Marines raising an American flag on Iwo Jima.

