Federal Circuit tosses Acacia patent suit, disqualifies counsel

Acacia Research Group, a patent-assertion entity, should not have hired away a senior intellectual property attorney from Schlumberger Ltd and put her in a position to assess her former employer's vulnerabilities as a litigation target, a federal appeals court held Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Austin, Texas who disqualified not only Charlotte Rutherford but the legal team at Frisco, Texas-based Acacia Research Group and the outside law firm it hired to file and handle the patent infringement suit against Schlumberger.

