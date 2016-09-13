FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Circuit tosses Acacia patent suit, disqualifies counsel
September 13, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Federal Circuit tosses Acacia patent suit, disqualifies counsel

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Acacia Research Group, a patent-assertion entity, should not have hired away a senior intellectual property attorney from Schlumberger Ltd and put her in a position to assess her former employer's vulnerabilities as a litigation target, a federal appeals court held Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Austin, Texas who disqualified not only Charlotte Rutherford but the legal team at Frisco, Texas-based Acacia Research Group and the outside law firm it hired to file and handle the patent infringement suit against Schlumberger.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cVH7dy

