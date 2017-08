Acacia escalates Apple patent fight with new infringement claims

Apple Inc is facing a new patent infringement lawsuit by Acacia Research Corp, a licensing firm Apple has previously accused of conspiring with Nokia Corp to extract exorbitant patent royalties from smartphone makers.

Acacia subsidiary Cellular Communications Equipment sued Apple on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tyler, Texas. According to the complaint, Apple's iPhone and iPad infringed four Acacia patents acquired from Nokia covering various features of wireless technology. These included a method for quickly placing emergency calls and a system for displaying text messages on multiple devices at once.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2orxWXe