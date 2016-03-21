Applying for generics gives federal courts power over drug cases: Federal Circuit

By Andrew Chung

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that federal courts have the power to preside over patent infringement cases involving generic drug applications, clearing the way for two lawsuits against Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc to move forward.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday said Mylan’s applications for copycat versions of brand-name drugs made by Acorda Therapeutics Inc and AstraZeneca AB meant the company intended to market them in Delaware, satisfying the minimum contacts requirement for federal courts in that state to exert jurisdiction over the company.

