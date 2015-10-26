FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple, AT&T and others say Adaptix trying to change patent law
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 26, 2015 / 11:48 PM / 2 years ago

Apple, AT&T and others say Adaptix trying to change patent law

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Oct 26 -

Smartphone makers and telecom companies cannot be held liable for patent infringement merely by selling devices that may infringe when used by a customer, Apple Inc, AT&T Mobility and others have told a U.S. appeals court in response to an appeal by patent holder Adaptix Inc.

The companies, as well as Verizon Wireless and HTC Corp, said in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit by their attorneys from WilmerHale, Baker Botts and Akin Gump that Adaptix’s arguments do not amount to direct infringement and should be rejected.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XuE9NO (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.