Apple, AT&T and others say Adaptix trying to change patent law

Oct 26 -

Smartphone makers and telecom companies cannot be held liable for patent infringement merely by selling devices that may infringe when used by a customer, Apple Inc, AT&T Mobility and others have told a U.S. appeals court in response to an appeal by patent holder Adaptix Inc.

The companies, as well as Verizon Wireless and HTC Corp, said in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit by their attorneys from WilmerHale, Baker Botts and Akin Gump that Adaptix’s arguments do not amount to direct infringement and should be rejected.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung)