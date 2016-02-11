Nike gets second chance to keep shoe patent in dispute with Adidas

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office improperly denied Nike a chance to amend a shoe patent in the face of a challenge to its validity by rival Adidas, a U.S. appeals court said on Thursday, ordering it to take another look at the case.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office interpreted its own precedents too strictly in denying a request by Nike, represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, to amend its patent claims.

