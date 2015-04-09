Four stripes too similar to three? That is the trademark question

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global shoe and sportswear maker Adidas AG’s brand is so closely linked to a parallel three-stripe design that combinations including two or four stripes violate its trademarks, according to two federal lawsuits the company filed Wednesday against Marc Jacobs International and Kmart Corp.

Adidas has a long history of litigating to protect its design, and its attorneys at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton might feel confident of their chances given a 2008 jury verdict they won for their clients against Payless ShoeSource Inc for selling shoes with two- and four-stripes in federal court in Oregon, where Wednesday’s suit was filed.

