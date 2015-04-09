FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four stripes too similar to three? That is the trademark question
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 9, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Four stripes too similar to three? That is the trademark question

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global shoe and sportswear maker Adidas AG’s brand is so closely linked to a parallel three-stripe design that combinations including two or four stripes violate its trademarks, according to two federal lawsuits the company filed Wednesday against Marc Jacobs International and Kmart Corp.

Adidas has a long history of litigating to protect its design, and its attorneys at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton might feel confident of their chances given a 2008 jury verdict they won for their clients against Payless ShoeSource Inc for selling shoes with two- and four-stripes in federal court in Oregon, where Wednesday’s suit was filed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CzRqYg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.