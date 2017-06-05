Home security company ADS wins attorneys' fees from serial patent plaintiff

A federal appeals court on Monday found a litigious patent holder made frivolous infringement claims against home security company ADS Security LP and awarded the latter attorneys' fees.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a lower court ruling in finding ADS was entitled to the attorneys' fees it incurred defending a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Rothschild Connected Devices Innovations LLC.

