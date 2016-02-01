Agilent has no standing to appeal patent ruling - Federal Circuit

Feb 1 -

Acquiring “substantially all” of a company’s assets did not give life-sciences equipment giant Agilent Technologies Inc standing to appeal an adverse patent ruling as that company’s successor-in-interest, a federal appeals court held Friday.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dismissed Santa Clara, California-based Agilent’s appeal of a 2014 ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in a challenge originally lodged by Aurora SFC Systems Inc. The PTAB ruling affirmed the validity of a patent held by Waters Technology Corp of Waltham, Massachusetts, which shares a founder with Aurora.

