Agilent has no standing to appeal patent ruling - Federal Circuit
February 1, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Feb 1 -

Acquiring “substantially all” of a company’s assets did not give life-sciences equipment giant Agilent Technologies Inc standing to appeal an adverse patent ruling as that company’s successor-in-interest, a federal appeals court held Friday.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dismissed Santa Clara, California-based Agilent’s appeal of a 2014 ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in a challenge originally lodged by Aurora SFC Systems Inc. The PTAB ruling affirmed the validity of a patent held by Waters Technology Corp of Waltham, Massachusetts, which shares a founder with Aurora.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ST4pSs

