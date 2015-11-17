FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Limelight loses latest round in fight with Akamai on divided infringement
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 17, 2015 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

Limelight loses latest round in fight with Akamai on divided infringement

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Nov 16 -

A U.S. appeals court rejected Limelight Networks Inc’s remaining challenges to a 2008 jury verdict, sending the case back to the trial court for entry of the $45 million verdict in favor of Akamai Technologies Inc.

In its latest look at the long-running patent dispute, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit unanimously rejected Limelight’s claims that the trial judge improperly allowed Akamai to present expert testimony on its lost profits, which accounted for $40 million of the damages found by the jury, and that another two jury instructions were flawed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20Y0PbW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.