Limelight loses latest round in fight with Akamai on divided infringement

Nov 16 -

A U.S. appeals court rejected Limelight Networks Inc’s remaining challenges to a 2008 jury verdict, sending the case back to the trial court for entry of the $45 million verdict in favor of Akamai Technologies Inc.

In its latest look at the long-running patent dispute, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit unanimously rejected Limelight’s claims that the trial judge improperly allowed Akamai to present expert testimony on its lost profits, which accounted for $40 million of the damages found by the jury, and that another two jury instructions were flawed.

