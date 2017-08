Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has hired intellectual property lawyer Kevin Cadwell as a partner in its Houston office.

Cadwell, previously with Reed Smith, has handled a wide range of IP cases, including patent infringement cases in the Eastern District of Texas. He has also advised clients on contract disputes, fraud claims and shareholder suits, according to an Akin Gump statement on the move.

