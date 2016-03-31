FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal Circuit will not reconsider dispute over banning digital transmissions
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 31, 2016 / 10:07 PM / a year ago

Federal Circuit will not reconsider dispute over banning digital transmissions

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to reconsider its decision that a U.S. trade body does not have the power to block digital transmissions from entering the United States, an issue that has divided Silicon Valley technology companies and Hollywood studios.

The full slate of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit voted 11-1 to reject petitions by the U.S. International Trade Commission, and dental brace maker Align Technology, Inc, to rehear a dispute over patents between Align and its chief rival, ClearCorrect Operating, LLC.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZOyPpz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.