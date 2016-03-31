Federal Circuit will not reconsider dispute over banning digital transmissions

A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to reconsider its decision that a U.S. trade body does not have the power to block digital transmissions from entering the United States, an issue that has divided Silicon Valley technology companies and Hollywood studios.

The full slate of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit voted 11-1 to reject petitions by the U.S. International Trade Commission, and dental brace maker Align Technology, Inc, to rehear a dispute over patents between Align and its chief rival, ClearCorrect Operating, LLC.

