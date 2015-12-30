U.S. judge tosses Allergan extortion lawsuit against fund over patent

Dec 30 -

Allergan PLC’s extortion claims against a venture fund that tried to challenge the validity of one of its patents do not belong in federal court, a federal judge has ruled.

While rejecting jurisdiction over the matter, U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt in Santa Ana, California, said in an opinion released on Monday that Allergan, represented by Fish & Richardson, may refile its case against Ferrum Ferro Capital and its founder Kevin Barnes in a California state court since its claims arise under state law.

