October 13, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: PTO allows hedge funds to challenge patents, but will a federal judge?

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

While the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has made it clear that hedge funds can challenge the validity of patents, Allergan has taken that question to a federal court hoping for a different answer.

U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt in Santa Ana, California, will hold a hearing next Monday in a case in which the drugmaker and its attorneys at Fish & Richardson say that Ferrum Ferro Capital is guilty of extortion and malicious prosecution for filing a petition to review Allergan’s patent at the patent office and then demanding payment to end the review.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LLeXRf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
