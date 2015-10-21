FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allergan's fed suit against fund in doubt as judge questions jurisdiction
October 21, 2015

Allergan's fed suit against fund in doubt as judge questions jurisdiction

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A U.S. judge has said he likely does not have jurisdiction over pharmaceutical company Allergan’s claim that a venture fund engaged in extortion by threatening to invalidate one of its patents and then offering to settle.

U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt in Santa Ana, California, said in minutes posted to the court’s electronic docket on Tuesday that the court “states its tentative view that it does not have subject matter jurisdiction to hear this case.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LMz53t

