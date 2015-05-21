FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Par does not infringe Novartis' patents for Alzheimer's patch - Fed. Circ.
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 21, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Par does not infringe Novartis' patents for Alzheimer's patch - Fed. Circ.

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has found that Par Pharmaceutical’s copycat version of a patch for Alzheimer’s disease-related dementia did not infringe two patents held by the Swiss drugmaker Novartis, helping to clear the way for regulatory approval of the generic drug.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed the finding for Par by a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware. The panel also gave Novartis a win, ruling that the lower court correctly found that Watson Pharmaceuticals did not prove that the patents were invalid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1F0x7ET

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.