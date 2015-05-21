Par does not infringe Novartis' patents for Alzheimer's patch - Fed. Circ.

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has found that Par Pharmaceutical’s copycat version of a patch for Alzheimer’s disease-related dementia did not infringe two patents held by the Swiss drugmaker Novartis, helping to clear the way for regulatory approval of the generic drug.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed the finding for Par by a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware. The panel also gave Novartis a win, ruling that the lower court correctly found that Watson Pharmaceuticals did not prove that the patents were invalid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1F0x7ET