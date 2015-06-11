FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court approves of early Amazon.com win in patent suit
June 11, 2015 / 10:13 PM / 2 years ago

Appeals court approves of early Amazon.com win in patent suit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The nation’s top patent court has once again given the nod to a lower court’s decision to rule early on in a case that an invention was not eligible to be patented and should not have received a patent in the first place.

In a victory for Amazon.com and its attorney Gregory Garre of Latham & Watkins, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco invalidating an e-commerce patent the online retailer was accused of infringing because it relates to an abstract idea.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1I7yCTC

