10 months ago
Federal Circuit revives Amdocs' data mediation software patents
November 2, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 10 months ago

Federal Circuit revives Amdocs' data mediation software patents

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A long-running patent fight between network-software rivals Amdocs (Israel) Ltd and Openet Telecom Inc will go at least another round, after a U.S. appeals court overturned a ruling that had invalidated four of Amdocs' patents.

A divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday ruled that Amdocs' patents on data mediation software, which helps internet service providers track their customers' usage and bill them for it, included a technological breakthrough that saved them from being invalid.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fuHFMz

