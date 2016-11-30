FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Federal Circuit invalidates Ameranth online-menu patents
November 30, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 9 months ago

Federal Circuit invalidates Ameranth online-menu patents

Barbara Grzincic

2 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday further narrowed the patents that Ameranth Inc can assert in litigation against dozens of companies that use online ordering systems, invalidating the few claims that had survived review by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) last year.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit also affirmed the PTAB's decision to invalidate two other covered business method patents that San Diego, California-based Ameranth had asserted against Apple and a wide array of other companies, including Domino's, Fandango, Live Nation and hotel booking systems, in 40 lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court in Southern California between 2011 and 2012. The lawsuits alleged that the defendants were infringing four of Ameranth's patents on technology that allows a wireless device, like a cellphone or tablet, to access a vendor's menu of options and place an order online.

