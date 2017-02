The genealogy website Ancestry.com LLC has settled claims that it unlawfully copied the DNA test kit maker DNA Genotek Inc’s patented technology.

DNA Genotek’s parent company OraSure Technologies Inc announced on Monday that Ancestry.com agreed to pay $12.5 million to resolve a lawsuit in Delaware federal court alleging it breached a non-disclosure agreement between the companies and infringed on a patent owned by DNA Genotek.

