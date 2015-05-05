FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ancestry.com hit with lawsuit over DNA testing kits
May 5, 2015 / 11:47 PM / 2 years ago

Ancestry.com hit with lawsuit over DNA testing kits

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online genealogy website Ancestry.com’s $99 gene testing service promises customers they can uncover their ethnic roots with a few drops of saliva, but a Canadian provider of DNA testing kits said the service infringes its patented technology.

DNA Genotek, and its attorney David Doyle of Morrison Foerster, alleged that Ancestry.com breached its agreement not to reverse engineer the saliva collection kits it sold to the company and create its own product.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1dLEo5F

