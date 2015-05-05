Ancestry.com hit with lawsuit over DNA testing kits

(Reuters) - Online genealogy website Ancestry.com’s $99 gene testing service promises customers they can uncover their ethnic roots with a few drops of saliva, but a Canadian provider of DNA testing kits said the service infringes its patented technology.

DNA Genotek, and its attorney David Doyle of Morrison Foerster, alleged that Ancestry.com breached its agreement not to reverse engineer the saliva collection kits it sold to the company and create its own product.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1dLEo5F